Metal Price Reaches $1.69 (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Metal token can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00004610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $112.64 million and $7.11 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.