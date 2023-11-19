Mixin (XIN) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Mixin token can now be purchased for about $141.31 or 0.00386050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mixin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $84.66 million and approximately $4,054.73 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mixin

Mixin was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains ‘achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility’.

_Blockchain data provided by: [Blockchair](https://blockchair.com/mixin) (Main Source), [Mixin Network](https://mixin.one/) (Backup)_”

