Monero (XMR) Hits Market Cap of $3.01 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $163.79 or 0.00439074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and $54.64 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,304.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00189012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.79 or 0.00615979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00052256 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00128964 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00024480 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,360,313 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.