Nano (XNO) Hits Market Cap of $97.31 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $97.31 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,690.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.87 or 0.00190442 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.17 or 0.00621865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.45 or 0.00442753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00052352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00129220 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars.

