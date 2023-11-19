Niobium Coin (NBC) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $100.17 million and $10,608.01 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00004355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,827,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.org. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins. The official message board for Niobium Coin is medium.com/@niobiumcoins.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Niobium Coin (NBC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Niobium Coin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 62,827,667.57410075 in circulation. The last known price of Niobium Coin is 1.58601464 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niobiumcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

