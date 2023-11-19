Niobium Coin Price Tops $1.59 on Top Exchanges (NBC)

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded 64,973.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $100.07 million and approximately $18,133.18 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004275 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,827,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.org. Niobium Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@niobiumcoins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Niobium Coin (NBC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Niobium Coin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 62,827,667.57410075 in circulation. The last known price of Niobium Coin is 1.58601464 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niobiumcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

