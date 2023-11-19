Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0731 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $478.22 million and $39.90 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,999.55 or 0.05386704 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025260 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013960 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

