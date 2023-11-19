Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE OLY opened at C$89.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$83.02. The firm has a market cap of C$214.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.46. Olympia Financial Group has a 52 week low of C$63.60 and a 52 week high of C$98.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Olympia Financial Group

In other news, Director Gerardus Adrianus Janssen bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00. 34.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.