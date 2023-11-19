Orbler (ORBR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $58.24 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbler token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbler has a total market cap of $58.24 million and approximately $108,049.21 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

