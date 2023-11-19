Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 6th

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Ormat Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Ormat Technologies has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORA. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,900,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,900,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,032 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,366. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 174.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,838 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

