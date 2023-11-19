OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from OTC Markets Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCM remained flat at $60.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 88.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

