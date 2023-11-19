OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Raises Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from OTC Markets Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTCM remained flat at $60.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $715.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. OTC Markets Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 88.74% and a net margin of 26.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

