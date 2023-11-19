Oxen 1-Day Volume Reaches $18,191.56 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0746 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $18,191.56 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,770.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00190698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.56 or 0.00621581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.00443016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00052388 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00129206 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,563,289 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

