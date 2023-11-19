Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $455.33 million and $1.62 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 454,232,352 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.