PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 14th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PRT opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 181.40% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PermRock Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

