Piper Sandler Companies to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to earn $10.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $154.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.60. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $120.97 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.