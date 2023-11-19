Polymath Market Cap Reaches $207.62 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $207.62 million and approximately $117,450.81 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00190347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011106 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.22173348 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $162,013.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.