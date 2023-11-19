PotCoin Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $32.92 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00189557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011030 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013957 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000606 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000176 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.