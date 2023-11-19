Prom Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.66 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.41 or 0.00011867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $80.52 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,210.65 or 1.00086891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.33102347 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,569,526.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

