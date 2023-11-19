Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0837 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0837 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $83.72 million and $20.07 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016540 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,598.97 or 1.00064192 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011460 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08870356 USD and is up 13.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $17,597,383.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

