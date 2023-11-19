Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0852 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $85.18 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,029.54 or 0.99907386 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011308 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08870356 USD and is up 13.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $17,597,383.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

