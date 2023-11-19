Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $28,829.58 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016739 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,212.77 or 1.00073537 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

