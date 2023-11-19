RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $118.27 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $36,459.96 or 0.98713964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $118.27 million and $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,934.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00190347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.60 or 0.00618917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.00442288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00052472 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00129366 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

