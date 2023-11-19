Safe Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $62.59 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $3.00 or 0.00008048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $62.59 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00140103 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00041200 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002702 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.00481331 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.