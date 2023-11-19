Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $345,045.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,699 shares of company stock worth $6,118,301 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,685,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after buying an additional 58,751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,884.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 40,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.