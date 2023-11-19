Smart Block Chain City Price Tops $0.0235 on Major Exchanges (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $70.42 million and approximately $95.76 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sbcc%5Fofficial)[Github](https://github.com/SBCC-World)[Medium](https://medium.com/@sbccblokchain)”

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

