Status Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.31 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Status has a total market capitalization of $166.89 million and $24.31 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016745 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,304.43 or 0.99999496 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004219 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,867,536,449 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,867,536,448.569934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04117502 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $5,294,136.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

