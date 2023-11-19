Status Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $161.87 million and $14.46 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016877 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,944.04 or 1.00024593 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011346 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,867,536,449 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,867,536,448.569934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04117502 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $5,294,136.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.