STERIS plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

STERIS has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STERIS to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

NYSE STE opened at $200.23 on Friday. STERIS has a 12 month low of $165.44 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.21.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STE. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

