STERIS plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.
STERIS has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STERIS to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.
STERIS Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE STE opened at $200.23 on Friday. STERIS has a 12 month low of $165.44 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on STE. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.60.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STERIS
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
