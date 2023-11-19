Stratis Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20.52 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Stratis has a market cap of $154.95 million and $20.52 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,004.40 or 0.05378235 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00060656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00025198 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,445,741 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

