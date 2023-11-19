sUSD 1-Day Volume Hits $3.02 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $40.48 million and $3.02 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 40,394,715 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

