Sweat Economy Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $76.45 million and $1.32 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,095,097,839 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,670,511,628 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

