Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 25.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 79,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,682. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.79. The firm has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

