TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) & ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Head to Head Comparison

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) and ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TechPrecision and ADF Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechPrecision $31.43 million 1.93 -$980,000.00 ($0.14) -49.64 ADF Group N/A N/A N/A $0.04 94.31

ADF Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TechPrecision. TechPrecision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADF Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

11.1% of TechPrecision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of ADF Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of TechPrecision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TechPrecision and ADF Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechPrecision -3.17% -6.73% -2.71% ADF Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TechPrecision and ADF Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechPrecision 0 0 0 0 N/A ADF Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ADF Group beats TechPrecision on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechPrecision

(Get Free Report)

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems. The company also provides support services to its manufacturing capabilities comprising manufacturing engineering, quality control, materials procurement, production control, and final assembly. Its finished products are used various markets, including defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

About ADF Group

(Get Free Report)

ADF Group Inc. engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures. It serves general contractors, project owners, engineering firms and project architects, structural steel erectors, and other steel structure fabricators. The company was formerly known as Les Entreprises El Drago Ltée and changed its name to ADF Group Inc. in August 1998. ADF Group Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.