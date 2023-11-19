Tenret Co LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tenret Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after buying an additional 767,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.64. 5,657,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,689,161. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

