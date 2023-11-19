The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Carlyle Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at $40,773,550.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.