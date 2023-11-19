Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.03 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $282.02 million and $5.03 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00059343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00025074 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,352,907,642 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

