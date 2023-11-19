THORChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $239.32 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.44 or 0.00014611 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 483,971,234 coins and its circulating supply is 191,210,522 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.