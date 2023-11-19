Threshold Price Hits $0.0246 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $245.89 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016767 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,279.24 or 1.00056995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,387,567,256.755686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02426672 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $13,826,265.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

