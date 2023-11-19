tomiNet (TOMI) Price Tops $2.07 on Exchanges

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, tomiNet has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. tomiNet has a market cap of $177.86 million and approximately $39.08 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00005552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,951,707 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.06680809 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $30,482,532.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

