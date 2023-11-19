Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.03 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.03 billion and $26.10 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00006327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,177.86 or 1.00032211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011271 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.35247671 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $42,708,595.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

