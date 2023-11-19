TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $3.31 billion and $96.30 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 3,308,462,085 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

