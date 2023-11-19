Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 25.9 %

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

