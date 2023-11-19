Ultra One Day Volume Hits $1.01 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $68.38 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,934.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.60 or 0.00618917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00129366 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00024407 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00025154 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,184,378 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 351,184,377.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19026393 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $739,108.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

