Uniswap Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.02 billion and approximately $87.40 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $5.13 or 0.00013958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00190698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011094 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000608 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000176 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.06961989 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 856 active market(s) with $120,815,841.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

