United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) & First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Critical Review

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 44.50% 10.47% 5.31% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Industrial Realty Trust and United Development Funding IV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 2 2 4 0 2.25 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $53.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.98%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

98.4% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and United Development Funding IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $539.93 million 10.99 $359.13 million $2.02 22.21 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats United Development Funding IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 69.4 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2023.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

