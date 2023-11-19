Vertcoin Market Cap Hits $4.25 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $13,615.82 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,690.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.87 or 0.00190442 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.17 or 0.00621865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.45 or 0.00442753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00052352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00129220 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,106,810 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

