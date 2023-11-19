Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $199.58 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $7.10 or 0.00019079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $199.58 million and approximately $31.39 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,235.60 or 1.00024170 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.67295818 USD and is up 13.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $23,224,333.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.