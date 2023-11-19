Walken (WLKN) Price Up 23% This Week

Walken (WLKN) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Walken has traded 23% higher against the dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,032,814 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

