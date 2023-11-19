WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0676 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. WAX has a total market cap of $228.23 million and approximately $16.60 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAX has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0676 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,083,436,325 coins and its circulating supply is 3,376,593,006 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,082,980,185.0925508 with 3,376,376,698.571906 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06841548 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $94,931,364.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

